Kane is conservative without being boring, Virat is aggressive: Lee on difference between captains Williamson & Kohli

The stage is set for an epic finale between India and New Zealand when the Virat Kohli-led side take on Kane Williamson & co. in the World Test Championship final starting on June 18th. The match set to be played in Southampton appears to be evenly balanced on paper.

While some would feel that Williamson has an advantage with his team facing off against England in two Tests before the WTC Final, others would feel that Kohli's men would be entering the contest after a long break and would be fresh and ready to go.

Some would say that India lost the two Tests they played against New Zealand in 2020. Others would point out that Team India are high on momentum, having beaten Australia in their own backyard despite missing key players.

So, the contest appears to be evenly balanced. But what about the two captains - Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson? Ahead of the WTC Final, former Australia fast bowler Brett Lee deep-dived into the differences between the two captains and explained how both of them have their unique ways to go about their business.

"Yeah, they are different," Brett Lee was quoted as saying in an ICC release.

"Kane is a lot more conservative without being boring. He has got a great cricket brain. I spent a fair bit of time with Kane recently and enjoy his company. I think he has got a wonderful cricket brain. I admire his level of calmness. And that is why I said that he is not a boring captain. He is a conservative captain, but attacks when he needs to. And he attacks when he feels it is right. Because he is patient, and it works for him and his team," Lee said.

"Look at the other side of the ledger, and you look at Kohli, he is more of an aggressive captain. There is no right or wrong answer to any of these because I have played under captains who are conservative and captains who are too aggressive. But this is going to be a great opportunity to see which one comes out on top because they are different," he added.

"At the end of the day, they are two amazing cricket brains. And that is what I respect. So yeah, it is going to be exciting to see who comes out on top," he signed off.