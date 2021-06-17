'Never go on the back seat': Shubman explains how he plans to put bowlers 'on backfoot' in England

India opener Shubman Gill has highlighted the importance of 'intent' ahead of the WTC final against New Zealand as the 21-year-old admitted this will be the biggest match of his career. The gritty opener has already impressed the cricketing world with his exceptional temperament in Australia and the same is being expected by all from him in his first international stint in England.

"World Test Championship Final, it will be the biggest match of my life so far," Shubman Gill told Kolkata Knight Rider's official website.

In the recent intra-squad match simulation in Southampton, he struck an impressive 85 which eventually earned him a place in the 15-man Indian squad for the final and almost guaranteed his position as the opener.

Commenting about the mindset to get runs, Shubman said that his priority is to keep the run-scoring intent flowing and not feel the pressure of expectations.

"I feel your intent to score runs in England should never go on the back seat. When you are looking to score runs, the bowlers get on the back foot and you can put some pressure on the bowler. If you are just looking to survive, you tend to get more good balls (bowled at you)," Shubman pointed.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum spoke highly of Shubman as maintained that 'he has got a gift not many people have'.

“I’ve been bullish about Shubman Gill, he is already a very good cricketer. The hardest thing for Shubman is that, because he is such a talent, so many people want to help him. They want to be aligned with him and be part of the Shubman Gill story because everyone sees he is going to go down as one India greatest players,” New Zealand batting legend Brendon McCullum told Aaj Tak in a conversation.

“I can't speak highly enough of him, I find him a player with a tremendous aura around him. He is not the finished product, but he has got a gift not many people have,” he added.

Shubman already has had some amazing time in England in the past playing U-19 and List A matches. While in U-19 one-days and Tests, he averaged 92.66 and 43.5 respectively, in List A, his average is a commendable 68.25.