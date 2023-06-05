Rahul Dravid feels no pressure over India’s ICC trophy wait

“Is there any extra tension since India couldn’t win any ICC tournament since 2013? Is there any discussion about that or do you feel any extra pressure also?”

India's head coach Rahul Dravid during a training session at The Oval cricket ground in London(AP)

How does one respond to that? It was a tricky question at the best of times because the days leading up to a big match can often be a strange whirl of emotions. The team management usually tries to keep things calm. Wind them up too much and they’ll be a bundle of nerves on match day. Don’t say anything and they just won’t feel the butterflies in the stomach. Finding the balance is a very individual act because there isn’t one right way here.

On Monday, at the official press conference, India head coach Rahul Dravid looked to play down expectations. Extra tension?

“No, not at all,” said Dravid. “I mean we don't feel any pressure in terms of trying to win an ICC trophy. Of course, it would be nice to do it. It would be certainly nice to be able to win an ICC tournament. But in the context of things, you look at this and you see this is the culmination of two years of work. It's a culmination of a lot of success that gets you here.”

He added: “So there's a lot of positives to take from that to see where you stand on the table. Winning series in Australia, drawing series here, being very competitive everywhere that this team has played in the world over the last five or six years. I think those are things that will never change just because you have or you don't have an ICC trophy. That's really the bigger picture. But of course, it's nice to be able to lift the trophy, any game of cricket you want to win it. This happens to be like a World Test Championship final and it would be nice to get on the right side of the result.”

There are some who might say the answer has a certain detachment from the result. Others might say that India need to want the Trophy more. But this, of course, is the public stance and the feeling in the dressing room might be very different from how they are actually feeling.

Long net session

India had a long session on Monday. They arrived at the ground around 1:30 in the afternoon and kept at it till almost 4, with Pujara batting for the best part of an hour and half. First the nets and then the throw downs.

Almost everyone else got a nice little, by comparison, stint in the middle, except Rohit Sharma. The India captain went through the fielding drills but didn’t bat in the nets. Perhaps, he’s feeling good about his game. Almost in the same way that Dravid is feeling good about this batting line-up.

“I would like to say that our team, this time all the boys have played a lot here,” said Dravid. “Our batting line-up has a lot of experience. People have a lot of idea about the conditions here. They have played in different conditions here. So, we definitely have a discussion. We do it in the practice. We analyse what lengths can be put in these conditions. Maybe the lines can be different keeping India in the centre of attention.

“But there is no need to do anything special for it because our players have all played here. They know how to make runs. The thing is that in the next 5 days when we get the opportunity, it won't happen that everyone will be successful. If the 4-5 boys who will make the runs or get set, if they can play long runs or big runs, then it will be very beneficial for the team.”

KS Bharat had a nice long wicket-keeping session as well even as Ishan Kishan looked on. Perhaps that is an indication that the former will get the nod for the playing XI.

The bowling line-up, though, is still nowhere close to being decided and that call will probably depend on the weather and how much grass is left on the pitch.

But for now, almost everyone seems to be giving Australia a slight edge based on conditions. The lack of hype around India is almost startling. Dravid doesn’t mind it because, at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is how you perform in the match.

“Whatever happens, will happen in 5 days,” said Dravid. “Whatever happened earlier or later, it doesn't matter - who is the favourite and who is not the favourite. When two good teams play, when good players are playing in both the teams, the team that performs well over 5 days will win. I have full hope that if we play good cricket, and we have the ability and the players to take 20 wickets and make runs, then I have full hope that we can win. So, not being hyped is a good thing.”

