WTC Final: Ravindra Jadeja 46 runs away from joining Kapil Dev, Anil Kumble in a list of elite double

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is perhaps India's most-improved cricketer across formats. Starting off as a left-arm spinner with the potential to score handy runs down the order, the all-rounder has showed exemplary spike in his batting. In the last three years, Jadeja averages 55.57 with the bat in Tests in comparison to his overall average of 36.18. Ever since the final Test match at the Oval from India's tour of England three years ago, Jadeja has not looked back.

He is a partnership breaker, a bullet batsman and arguably the best fielder in the world. From being a supporting act to R Ashwin, Jadeja has not only become India's Most Valuable Player, but has transformed to become a key part of India's unit. The last time when India and New Zealand played each other in an ICC event – the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup – Jadeja fought valiantly with a sparkling half-century but it wasn't enough to save India the game. However, a little less than two years later, Jadeja will be back in a similar situation – in England, against New Zealand in the final of the first-ever World Test Championship.

While Jadeja will be looking to deliver his best, the all-rounder is on the cusp of an impressive feat. Jadeja has 1954 runs and 220 wickets in Tests, which means he is only 46 runs away from becoming one of the few Indian cricketers to have scored over 2000 runs and taken more than 200 wickets in the format. In fact, once Jadeja gets there, he will become only the fifth Indian cricketer to do so and what better way to light up the occasion than during the big final of the inaugural WTC.

Jadeja will join a prestigious list once he scores those 46 runs and accompany Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev, Harbhajan Singh and R Ashwin. If he gets there in the Southampton Test itself, Jadeja will become the fourth-fastest after Ian Botham (42), Imran Khan (50), Kapil (50) and Ashwin (51 Tests). Richard Hadlee got there in 54 Tests, Shaun Pollock in 56 and former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns in 58 Test matches.