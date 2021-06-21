WTC Final: Virat Kohli shows his Bhangra skills while fielding at slips - WATCH

Indian captain Virat Kohli likes to be cheerful and aggressive on the field. And when it’s the final of the ICC World Test Championship, the energy has to be unmatchable. Besides encouraging his bowlers from the slip cordon, the Indian skipper on Sunday showcased some of his Bhangra moves. The Indian crowd at the Ageas Bowl has been making some noise in support of the players. And when they rolled out the dhol, Kohli couldn’t resist himself.

After bowling out India for 217, the Kiwis came out to bat on the third day of the WTC Final in Southampton. During the ninth over of the New Zealand innings, Kohli, who was fielding in the slips, was seen dancing to the sound of dhols being played by the fans at the stadium.

Kohli was the second top scorer for India in their first innings. He scored 44 while his deputy Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 49 runs as India could add only 71 runs to their overnight total of 146 for 3.

ALSO READ | ‘Pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are’: Kyle Jamieson on Virat Kohli’s dismissal on Day 2

The Indian batters struggled against New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson while the bowlers found Devon Conway a difficult customer as the Kiwis finished the third day of the WTC final in a strong position.

Jamieson's second five-wicket haul against India in three Tests had Virat Kohli's men all out for 217 in overcast conditions.

In reply, New Zealand were 101 for two at stumps as Conway (54 off 152 balls) scored his third successive Test half-century before flicking one off Ishant Sharma to Mohammed Shami before the close of play. Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were batting on 12 and 0 respectively when bad light forced early stumps.

(With Agency Inputs)