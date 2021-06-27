WTC final: Why India batters struggle in big events, fan asks Brad Hogg? Former Australia cricketer gives two reasons

Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg believes that the pressure of expectations may be affecting Team India's batters' performance in big events. Hogg remarks came after India lost the World Test Championship final against New Zealand by 8 wickets. While Indian batsmen struggled to score runs, the bowlers too struggled to pick wickets on the final day.

In a video uploaded on his Youtube channel, Hogg was asked by a fan about the reasons behind why India batsmen struggle in big events. In his reply, Hogg said that the Indian fans have a lot of expectations from the players, which might weigh in on the batters.

"The pressure probably gets to them, the expectations as well. They have a billion fans following them from all around the world. And it means everything to the Indian public. Here in Australia, everyone gets upset if we lose, but we walk away from it, we move on from it in 10 minutes," Hogg said.

"But in India, the fans hold on to it a little bit more. They are passionate. It's a game that they are very dominant at. They have had a lot of success. And they want India to continue that and win those big tournaments," Hogg further said.

The former left-arm spinner also added that he felt pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah were not in the best form in the WTC final, and said that preparation for Team India affected them more in the match rather than poor batting or poor bowling.

"I also thought, in this Test match, if you look at it, New Zealand had a better of the conditions as they were able to bowl first. I also felt Bumrah and Ishant Sharma were short of a gallop before going in here. So, I think it was more of a preparation than the batting fail and the bowling fail that they had early on in that game," Hogg said.

Hogg, though, insisted that coach Ravi Shastri will have a chat with the players after the WTC final and backed India to return to their best in not time.

"I also feel it has to do with mental mind set. Virat Kohli's average is not too conistent as compared to other games. So, it is all mentality. I think Ravi Shastri and the boys will get on top of that. They will turn things around. It is a small flick of switch. India will get over those big moments and be more consistent in those big moments," he signed off.