Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hailed as a ‘yin-yang combination’ after composed show vs Punjab Kings

The 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has constantly mesmerised fans with his performances and has taken the Indian Premier League by storm. Meanwhile, his compatriot and fellow left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has also been making headlines for his consistent performances for the Rajasthan Royals this season, earning praise for his composure and ability to adapt to match situations.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (PTI)

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RR, who have had an excellent start to their 2026 campaign, currently sit 3rd on the table after 9 matches. Much of the credit goes to this opening pair, who have been extraordinary despite their young ages, with their blistering starts making life easier for the middle order.

Jaiswal, who made his debut for RR in 2020, rose to the occasion in the 2023 season, when the youngster announced himself on the big stage with 625 runs in 14 matches. Despite being a regular name in India’s red-ball setup, which demands patience and composure, the youngster has had limited opportunities in the white-ball format, playing just 23 matches since his debut in 2023 against the West Indies, and also missing out on this year’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

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{{^usCountry}} Following that omission, Jaiswal seems to be using this IPL campaign as a platform to push for a comeback in India’s T20I setup. He has had a stellar start, scoring 306 runs in 9 matches at an average of 44. He has had a stellar start, scoring 306 runs in 9 matches at an average of 44. While his highest score of an unbeaten 77 came against the Mumbai Indian, his recent knock of 51 against table-toppers Punjab Kings drew praise for his mindset and maturity in the middle from many fans and pundits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following that omission, Jaiswal seems to be using this IPL campaign as a platform to push for a comeback in India’s T20I setup. He has had a stellar start, scoring 306 runs in 9 matches at an average of 44. He has had a stellar start, scoring 306 runs in 9 matches at an average of 44. While his highest score of an unbeaten 77 came against the Mumbai Indian, his recent knock of 51 against table-toppers Punjab Kings drew praise for his mindset and maturity in the middle from many fans and pundits. {{/usCountry}}

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Former New Zealand bowler Mitchell McClenaghan particularly highlighted the 24-year-old’s innings as the key factor behind ending PBKS unbeaten run at the New Chandigarh Stadium on April 28th. He pointed out that while Sooryavanshi blistered 43 off just 16 balls, giving RR a flying start in their chase of 223, it was Jaiswal who complemented him perfectly, allowing the youngster to play his natural game while adjusting his own approach to suit the team’s needs and shifting gears when required.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is showing great maturity for someone still so young. He’s playing like the experienced batter in that partnership, understanding when to step back and let Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play his natural attacking game. What stands out is how he adapts. Once the situation demands, he shifts gears and takes control of the innings. It creates a perfect balance between the two, almost like a yin-yang combination, and that chemistry at the top is working really well for Rajasthan Royals,” McClenaghan told JioStar.

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While Jaiswal’s recent performances highlight his growing impact as he pushes to become a consistent presence across all 3 formats for India, his developing chemistry with Sooryavanshi, as noted by McClenaghan, has been evident in the middle. The pair have already added over 700 runs together this season and recently broke a long-standing record held by Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, becoming the fastest pair to reach the 500-run partnership milestone in just 248 balls.

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