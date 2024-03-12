Yashasvi Jaiswal beats Kane Williamson to get ICC Player of February 2024 award

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was on Tuesday named the ICC Player of the Month for February 2024. The left-handed batter was rewarded for his record-breaking performance in the five-match Test series against England at home, where he scored 712 runs - the second Indian batter after Sunil Gavaskar to score more than 700 runs in a bilateral. India's Yashasvi Jaiswal plays a shot(AFP)

Yashasvi Jaiswal beat New Zealand veteran Kane Williamson and Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka to win the award. Jaiswal is the leading run-getter in the ongoing cycle of the ICC World Test Championship and aiding his charge were two scintillating double hundreds that came in the month of February in back-to-back Test matches.

"I'm really happy to achieve ICC award and I hope I will be getting more in future," Jaiswal said after he was informed about the win. "It's one of the best and this is my first five-match series series. "I really enjoyed it, the way I have played and the way it's been and we won the series by 4-1. It's been an incredible experience with all my mates And I really enjoyed it."

Jaiswal also rated his Rajkot knock of 214* has his crowning achievement. "I think when I celebrated my double century in Rajkot, I think that was something which I really enjoyed and felt it. And I was, I was living," he added.

Jaiswal enjoyed sparkling form throughout February to inspire India’s revival from 1-0 down to series victory during the month, notching 560 runs at an average of 112 in his three Test appearances.

The 22-year-old began the month with a fine double-century in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, standing tall where his teammates stuttered to hit a superb 209 in the first innings as the home side levelled the series with a 106-run victory.

The opener then went one better in the second innings of the third Test in Rajkot – unleashing a barrage of explosive hitting in his unbeaten 214 to equal the record for the most sixes in a Test innings (12) and help seal a convincing win.

Another half-century score came in the fourth Test at Ranchi, capping a milestone month for the opener which heralded a profound leap up the ICC Men’s Test Batting Rankings, where he now stands in the top ten after starting the series in 69th position.

Jaiswal’s win sees him become the first Men’s Player of the Month winner from India since Shubman Gill in September 2023.

Annabel Sutherland gets Women's Player of the Month

Annabel Sutherland was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month after her stunning efforts with bat and ball set new records in Australia’s Test victory over South Africa in Perth.

“It’s a massive honour to be named the Player of the Month and a nice way to cap off a successful home summer for the team.

“South Africa are always a strong opponent and to be able to perform against them in a home Test is something I’m proud of.

“Test cricket is always a highlight and to have been able to contribute toward winning that match was really special.”