Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes highest-ranked Indian T20I batter after Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill jumps 36 places

Young Indian batters Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal made rapid gains in India's T20I rankings after successful outings in the recently concluded series against Zimbabwe. In their first series after becoming the T20 World Champions, a young India side, minus any members from the victorious team in the Caribbean, started with a shock defeat in the series opener but came back strongly, winning the next four matches on the bounce to take the five-match series 4-1. Indian batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, left and Shubman Gill have risen in ICC T20I rankings(AP)

At the centre of it all was captain Shubman Gill, who led from the front with the bat. Gill, who narrowly missed a berth in India's T20 World Cup squad, was the leading run-scorer during that Zimbabwe series with 170 runs in five outings. As a result of which, he rose in the batting charts, moving up a whopping 36 places to 37th.

Gill is now the fourth-highest player from India on the T20I rankings, with the 24-year-old moving past recently retired duo Rohit Sharma (42nd) and Virat Kohli (51st) to only trail Suryakumar Yadav (second), Jaiswal (sixth) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (eighth).

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who did not get to play a single match in the World Cup as India decided to open with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, made his presence felt as soon as he joined the Indian squad in Harare after the first two matches. He smashed 141 runs in the series and rose four places to sixth overall behind No.1 ranked batter Travis Head and second-placed Suryakumar Yadav.

This is Jaiswal's career-best T20I ranking.

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani gained 11 places to move to 44th overall on the list for T20I bowlers following his six wickets against India, while Washington Sundar (up 36 spots to 46th) and Mukesh Kumar (up 21 rungs to 73rd) progressed up the same group after their efforts in the same series.

England spinner Adil Rashid remains in the No.1 spot for T20I bowlers, while Sri Lanka tweaker is narrowly clear in the list for T20I all-rounders as Zimbabwe veteran Sikandar Raza gains a single place to rise to third following good efforts with bat and ball against India.