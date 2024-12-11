Jaiswal misses golden opportunity as new No. 1 crowned; Rohit Sharma incurs nightmarish low, Virat Kohli falls again

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal missed the golden opportunity to rise to a new career-high spot of taking the No. 1 position in the ICC Test ranking as England batter Joe Root relinquished the throne after rising England star Harry Brook climbed to the top of the list. Meanwhile, both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli incurred their respective lows after a double failure in Adelaide in the second Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. India's Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal(PTI)

Jaiswal, who rose to a career-high No. 2 rank after his majestic 161 in the Perth Test, stood at the fourth spot in the ranking chart ahead of the start of the pink ball Test. He had the chance to overtake then No. 1 batter Root, had he emulated his Perth show in Adelaide. However, scores of 0 and 24 in the second Test saw him retain his No. 4 ranking, as he stands behind No. 3-ranked Kane Williamson, who also had the opportunity to overtake Root.

The one who eventually succeeded in going past England's highest run-getter in Test history was Brook, who had risen to the No. 2 spot following his heroics in the first Test match against New Zealand in Christchurch earlier this month. Brook grabbed the No. 1 ranking spot after smashing his eighth Test century against New Zealand in Wellington last week, as he now holds only a slender one-point advantage over Root.

The 25-year-old England batter, who now has a total of 898 rating points, joined India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar with the equal 34th highest rating of all time for Test batters.

A nightmarish low for Rohit Sharma; Virat Kohli falls again

It was a difficult return for the India captain, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series opener in Perth owing to the birth of his second child, as he scored just nine runs across the two innings in Adelaide. This added to his woeful run in Test cricket since September, during which he averaged less than 12 in six Tests, scoring only 142 runs with one half-century. Following the Adelaide low, Rohit dropped outside the top 30 in the ICC Test ranking for the first time in six years.

Kohli did announce his comeback from a lean phase with a match-winning century in the first Test against Australia, his first in the format in 16 months. But following scores of 7 and 11, he, too, suffered a fall. He lost six places in the ranking chart for the 20th spot, leaving him on the verge of another low. Following a forgettable campaign at home against New Zealand, it was only earlier last month that the 36-year-old had dropped outside the top 20 on the ICC rankings for the first time in 10 years.