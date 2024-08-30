It won't be an exaggeration to state that Yashasvi Jaiswal has caught the imagination of the Australian cricket fraternity. The left-handed opening batter has already scored 1028 runs with three centuries, including two double hundreds in just nine Test matches at an average of 68.53. He is the second-highest run-getter in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, behind England's Joe Root (1,165 runs in 15 matches with three centuries and six fifties). Yashasvi Jaiswal on top of Australia's hit list, John Buchanan joins Hayden and Lyon to corner India opener

As India captain Rohit Sharma's opening partner, Jaiswal will be touring Australia for the first time in his international career. Before that, Matthew Hayden and Nathan Lyon have already talked about the youngster as the most exciting Indian batter.

Jaiswal has had success outside the subcontinent - his debut was in the West Indies, where he smashed 171 in his first tryst with Test cricket - but handling Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood in their own backyard will be a different challenge.

In the two Test matches in South Africa, in really tough conditions for batting where the ball bounced and swung profusely, Jaiswal's highest score was 28. Conditions are unlikely to be that hostile in Australia but the bounce will surely pose a challenge to the young man.

Former Australia head coach John Buchanan called Jaiswal an "exciting player" but cautioned the opener against the extra bounce at Perth.

"There is a lot of talk about that, is not there? He is an exciting young player, and certainly one to watch, but he would be to me one of those examples. He (Jaiswal) has not played in Australia, or at least he has not played in Perth in a Test match on a wicket that bounces."

"So, his ability to adjust his game to those conditions in some sense might be a barometer as to how India will go through the series," he added.

Jaiswal delivered a scintillating performance in the series against England earlier this year. In England's tour of India, Jaiswal was the highest run scorer of the series after scoring 712 runs from 5 matches and 9 innings at a strike rate of 79.91, this included two double tons and three fifties. His best score was 214*.

India to play five Tests in Australia after three decades

Australia series against India starts at home from November 22 onwards with first Test at Perth.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.