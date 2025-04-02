Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on leaving behind Mumbai legacy to find new opportunity in Goa: ‘I couldn’t turn down…’

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal broke his silence on Wednesday to explain the reason behind moving from Mumbai to Goa for the upcoming 2025/26 domestic season. He admitted that despite his act, he will forever remain indebted to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). India's Yashasvi Jaiswal is set to play for Goa in upcoming domestic season(AFP)

According to a report in the Indian Express, Jaiswal wrote to the MCA to seek a No Objection Certificate to represent Goa in the impending domestic season. Having spent his entire life in the Mumbai city, the 23-year-old told the national daily that it was a difficult choice to make.

"It was a very tough decision for me. Whatever I am today is because of Mumbai. The city has made me who I am, and all my life, I will be indebted to the MCA," he said.

Jaiswal explained that his eventual decision boiled down to the leadership role that Goa offered, to which he couldn't say no. He added: "Goa has thrown me a new opportunity and it has offered me a leadership role. My first goal will be to do well for India and whenever I'm not on national duty, I will be playing for Goa and try to make them go deep into the tournament. This was an (important) opportunity which came my way and I just took it."

Not long ago, a report had mentioned that Jaiswal was among the players who could take over the reins from Rohit Sharma in Test cricket. Hence, the opportunity offered by Goa could be huge for Jaiswal, who has been a consistent run-getter for India in Test cricket.

Jaiswal last played for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy match against Jammu and Kashmir, where he had opened alongside Rohit, but managed scores of just 4 and 26. The move came amid the BCCI issuing a diktat for all contractual India players to remain active in domestic cricket when away from international cricket to stay relevant for selection across formats. He was also slated to feature in the semifinal game against Vidarbha after being excluded from India's final Champions Trophy team, but opted out, citing ankle injury.

Jaiswal is not the first Mumbai player to move to Goa for domestic cricket. Siddhesh Lad and Arjun Tendulkar did a similar move earlier.