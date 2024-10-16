Yashasvi Jaiswal placed under the scanner for BGT 2024-25 by ex-IND star: ‘His South African tour was not that good…’

Yashasvi Jaiswal has emerged as one of the rising stars in world cricket, and he has had an impeccable record in red-ball cricket since he made his debut. The left-handed opener has been the leading run-getter for India in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle - 1217 runs in 11 matches at a staggering average of 64.05. The young batter has already made a massive impact in just 11 Tests and 11 Tests with his three daddy knocks – 171, 209 and 214 - which shows his hunger to score to keep going after getting to the triple-figure mark. Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India's best batter in the ongoing WTC cycle.(AP)

The left-arm batter has been scoring big runs at home, but his performance in South Africa was not really up to the mark. Indian batters are judged on the basis of their record in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries. In two Tests on Proteas, Jaiswal found it tough to get going and scored 50 runs in four innings, with a best score of 28.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel has put Jaiswal under the scanners to prove his value in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will start next month after an underwhelming show in South Africa.

"If you see his numbers, when someone performs so well in India, you are eager to see how he performs overseas. His South African tour was not that good, so the eyes will be on how he performs in Australia. You have scored runs in Indian conditions, but if you score runs there as well, you get the stamp of an all-round batter," Patel said on Colors Cineplex.

However, Patel was highly impressed with Jaiswal's batting in the Test series against Bangladesh, where he scored three half-centuries in four innings.

"We have seen the improvements in the last one year, especially the way he played the short balls against Bangladesh. Although it was only Bangladesh in Chennai, they had pacy bowlers, and he played the short ball very well," he elaborated.

‘No doubt that Yashasvi Jaiswal will perform well in Australia’

Patel said that Jaiswal has grown as a cricketer since his debut, and he will surely improve his numbers even more when he travels to Australia next month for the five-match series.

"He is understanding the conditions very well as to which shots he can play on which pitch, and where he has to defend. If you talk about pedigree, Yashasvi Jaiswal has everything. The only thing now is that you will get five Test matches in Australia and you just have to make your numbers even better. You are at No. 2 (most runs in the current WTC cycle), you have scored 1200 runs, so the expectations will definitely be there. However, there is no doubt that he will perform well there also," Patel added.