'Yashasvi Jaiswal should've opened with Rohit Sharma...': Sidhu disagrees with Virat Kohli move ahead of Pakistan clash

Team India produced a fine performance in its opening match of the T20 World Cup earlier this week, decimating Ireland by 8 wickets in the Group A game in New York. India opted to field their opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, which many expected, with Yashasvi Jaiswal being benched. It is expected that Kohli will continue to open with the Indian captain when the side takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match on Sunday, but former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu believes otherwise. Virat Kohli of India plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between India and Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium(Getty Images via AFP)

According to Sidhu, Yashasvi Jaiswal should open the innings alongside Rohit, with Virat Kohli slotting in at number three. This combination would strengthen India's top order and provide a solid foundation for the team.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

"Ideally, the scenario should have been of the left-right combination; Yashasvi Jaiswal should have opened with Rohit Sharma and Virat to come at number 3 from my point of view. But from a team's perspective, they have changed the combination because then Shivam Dube and Axar Patel wouldn't have got the opportunity to play, so they have made this combination for a correct composition where Axar Patel is batting at no. 8, especially in this pitch where bowlers have an advantage," Sidhu told Star Sports.

The Men in Blue are entering this high-stakes encounter against Pakistan with confidence after their cruising win over Ireland. In contrast, Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, are reeling from a disappointing Super Over loss to the United States.

Can't expect 200 runs in New York

The New York pitch came under scanner following multiple low-scoring matches at the venue. The 60-year-old Sidhu added that one cannot expect 200 runs in New York's pitch.

"If the tournament would have opened in West Indies, then we would have seen Rohit and Yashasvi opening the match, there you wouldn't have needed the 6th or the 7th bowler. So from this perspective, the combination of Rohit and Virat is important as they both are experienced players and they understand that 1st 6 overs are important and they can gain runs after that. You can't expect 200 runs in this pitch, 130 or 140 runs would be good, and this combination will work," he said.