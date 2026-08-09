Yashasvi Jaiswal was about to be ‘banned for four matches’, Ajinkya Rahane's act saved him: ‘Referee tore the letter’

For the past two to three years, a lot has been made about the relationship between Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal. The discussion of the equation shared by the two Mumbai cricketers began after Rahane sent his teammate Jaiswal off the field during the 2022 Duleep Trophy match between South Zone and West Zone. It all started after Jaiswal was involved in a heated altercation with South Zone batter Ravi Teja.

Ajinkya Rahane saved Yashasvi Jaiswal from being banned for four matches (AFP)

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Jaiswal was given multiple warnings by the umpire, but the young batter didn't listen, and he continued to chirp at short leg. It was then that Rahane stepped in and tried to speak to the youngster. However, once Jaiswal continued with his ways, Rahane decided to send him off the park.

Neither player discussed the matter in public, but now the lid has finally been lifted. Soon after retiring from international cricket, Rahane revealed that Jaiswal was about to be banned for four matches by the referee and that, had he not been sent back to the dressing room, he might never have played for India.

"Sledging happens in the game, and it should happen. It adds a bit of fun. I read the situation. I sensed at that point that it probably would have got out of hand. Yes, at that point, Yashasvi must have felt bad. But I sensed what could happen going ahead," Rahane told the Indian Express.

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{{^usCountry}} "I have seen many situations where players have been banned, and you never know how times change. You lose one opportunity, and your time is up. You never know. I sensed the situation and realised it was going out of hand. Both players were losing control. And it was my responsibility to stop my teammate," he added. ‘Quality player’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I have seen many situations where players have been banned, and you never know how times change. You lose one opportunity, and your time is up. You never know. I sensed the situation and realised it was going out of hand. Both players were losing control. And it was my responsibility to stop my teammate," he added. ‘Quality player’ {{/usCountry}}

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Rahane also had high praise for Jaiswal, calling him a quality player, but added that his start to international cricket might have been very different had he continued with his sledging in the domestic game, as the match referee Vengalil Narayanan Kutty was ready with a hefty punishment.

"The match referee did not expect that. They didn't realise I would do such a thing. The match referee was ready to hand out a four-match ban. The letter was written. He came up to me and said, 'This is the letter, but because you did this, I'm tearing it up.' He tore the letter up in front of me," revealed Rahane.

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"In the end, I was happy that Jaiswal didn't get a match ban, and now he's playing for India. What could have happened? Maybe he wouldn't have played after that, or maybe not. He's a quality player. I'm not taking any credit away from him. But you never know," he added.

The game ended with Jaiswal being adjudged as Player of the Match for his 265-run knock as West Zone won the final. He then made his India debut in 2023 in the West Indies.