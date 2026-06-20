Yashasvi Jaiswal was stuck on dot balls, then Rohit Sharma stepped in with a simple message: ‘Asked what should I do'

Yashasvi Jaiswal was utterly ruthless in India's third ODI victory against Afghanistan on Saturday. The result also saw India complete a 3-0 clean sweep. Jaiswal got his second ODI ton in the 29th over of the run chase. Usually, players slow down the tempo after reaching a century or try to accelerate, only to eventually lose their wicket.

Yashasvi Jaiswal revealed Rohit Sharma's valuable advice, which helped him in a tough phase during the match.(ANI Pic Service)

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But Jaiswal had other plans. After smacking a six over extra cover to get his hundred, the India opener went a notch higher. He got his six in the first delivery, and then Mohammad Nabi responded with a dot. Then Nabi sent a poor delivery, Jaiswal went low to sweep it to short fine for a four and then smashed a six to wrap up proceedings in style.

Also Read: Yashasvi Jaiswal turns Virat Kohli replacement chance into statement as India crush Afghanistan in Chennai

Speaking after the match, Jaiswal was in a good mood, revealing that he 'really enjoyed' batting during the run chase. "Yes, I really enjoyed. Initially, I got some runs initially in powerplay, so I just wanted to keep going and play till the end. So I was really enjoying it."

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{{^usCountry}} During his knock, Jaiswal looked like he was in a different world, as he treated every single delivery with treat. He also thanked the support staff for their help and communication. The performance was also a good sign as he converted a good start into a century. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During his knock, Jaiswal looked like he was in a different world, as he treated every single delivery with treat. He also thanked the support staff for their help and communication. The performance was also a good sign as he converted a good start into a century. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "Yes, I think I've been lucky, so I'm just trying to convert if I get the start. As I have seen like in sports and in cricket, especially that when it is your day, make it count. So I try to do that. Because a lot of experience I had recently that I was trying, but things were not going in my way. But I was very determined today that I just need to keep my focus in and just keep trying to rotate the strikes. And if I get in, so I'll just make it count," he said. ‘Rohit bhaiya is always helpful’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Yes, I think I've been lucky, so I'm just trying to convert if I get the start. As I have seen like in sports and in cricket, especially that when it is your day, make it count. So I try to do that. Because a lot of experience I had recently that I was trying, but things were not going in my way. But I was very determined today that I just need to keep my focus in and just keep trying to rotate the strikes. And if I get in, so I'll just make it count," he said. ‘Rohit bhaiya is always helpful’ {{/usCountry}}

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Also, batting with Rohit Sharma helped as the pair stitched together a dominant opening partnership. Rohit registered 79 off 69 balls and was in good form, taking on Rashid Khan with ease. Jaiswal also revealed Rohit's valuable advice, which helped him in a tough phase during the match.

"Of course, Rohit Bhaiya is always helpful. And I always ask questions, a lot of questions to him and try to implement in the game itself. Today as well, when I was getting dot balls, so I was asking what should I do then. He was telling me, just try to rotate the strike and the intent should be there. So I was keeping my intent and rotating the strike. So that really helped me. And yeah, I always enjoy being with him, going and playing under him. Everything is like, it's just amazing," said Jaiswal.

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The first innings also saw Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi get his maiden ODI ton. Shahidi registered 102 off 131 balls, consisting of 13 fours and a maximum.

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