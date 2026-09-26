Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to wait: India team management clear ahead of the first ODI against the West Indies at Kerala

Every time India gear up for an ODI series, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal attracts some discussion. Tomorrow India and the West Indies line up in the first game at Kerala, and on the eve of the match, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak addressed the media and took questions on Jaiswal. Going by what he said, that despite being part of the squad, the left-handed opener is unlikely to get a chance tomorrow with Rohit Sharma and captain Shubman Gill set to open the innings, as they have done in the recent past. Jaiswal last played ODIs against Afghanistan in June and also got a century but as per Kotak, he has to wait for his opportunities, which basically means, unless there is an injury or something to the current openers, he is not getting into the Playing XI. Or maybe when one of them is being rested.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to wait! (PTI)

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Kotak said: "I think there is so much competition (for team spots) and so many players are performing. Jaiswal… we all know he is one of the best batters, and whenever he gets an opportunity, he performs. So he is part of the team," Kotak told reporters.

"As a support staff, we look after his skills, practice, and his mindset, and Gautam (Gambhir) also talks to him a lot, but sometimes you see, say if (for example) there are three very good wicketkeepers, only one can play.

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{{^usCountry}} "So, it is not that somebody has been unfair to him. He should keep working hard and waiting for the opportunity, and so far, whenever he has got the opportunity, he has performed.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "So, it is not that somebody has been unfair to him. He should keep working hard and waiting for the opportunity, and so far, whenever he has got the opportunity, he has performed.” {{/usCountry}}

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In July, when a media house reported ahead of the third ODI at Lord’s that it was likely to be Rohit’s last in international cricket, all hell broke loose. Apparently, he had been spoken to on the matter. That the BCCI was now planning to go ahead with Jaiswal. However, after a few chaotic days, when the match finally happened, Rohit scored 138 to put an end to those speculations. India chief selector Ajit Agarkar has since decided to move on from the set-up, upset that the BCCI didn’t abide by his plans on Rohit. So, everything that has happened in the last couple of months, including BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia endorsing Rohit a couple of times, has been in favour of the former India captain. So, Jaiswal, as Kotak said, will have to bide his time. Frankly, he has no other alternatives. If truth be told, if he even makes an ODI squad going forward, that’s good news for him. Remember, he wasn’t part of the India squad for the three England ODIs.

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Kotak also took a query on spin allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and backed him for the 2027 World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November. "He is obviously in the mix. I mean, obviously, I am not part of the selection. So, I don't know what they are thinking. I just think that whoever is coming and playing for India, they are obviously part of the 20-25 players who possibly are in the mix.

"Jadeja is an outstanding bowler. We all know his records, and I mean how the team will set up and what kind of a combination selectors and captain and head coach will go with, that is the second thing. But Jadeja is one of the best fielders on a world level. The experience he has… I actually firmly believe that experience is something you cannot beat. So, like we see Rohit and Virat, we see Jadeja, they bring a lot to the team," Kotak said.

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