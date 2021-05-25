Yoga, dumbbells, mobility exercises: How Team India stars Shami, Ishant, Mayank are keeping fit in quarantine: WATCH

Team India is currently under quarantine in Mumbai ahead of the England Tour. The players entered the team bio-bubble in the country's commercial capital before departing to England for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand a five-Tests series against the host nation.

As cricketers have mentioned in the past, quarantine and bio-bubbles can be mentally and physically taxing, hence making it all the more important for them to stay fit. And that's exactly what the Indian cricketers are doing in Mumbai while keeping their fans updated with their activities through social media at the same time.

Over the last couple of days, Indian pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal have videos and photos of their workout routine on Instagram.

In a 'Reels' video posted on his handle that was captioned: "Room Workout", Shami could be seen working out with dumbbells and doing standing lunges. Shami is yet to play a Test match in 2021.

After injuring himself during the Test series against Australia Down Under, Shami did not feature in the home Test series against England. With the right-arm pacer being an instrumental part of the pace battery, the management would hope to see him fit throughout the tour.

-Ishant Sharma working on mobility-

Described as the leader of the pace unit by former Indian pacer L. Balaji, Delhi pacer Sharma posted a video from his hotel room. In the video, that was captioned: "Evening sessions starts with few mobility exercises", the lanky pacer did the runner's plank, performed a few wall slides, worked on his hamstring, and did some reverse lunges into the hip extension during his morning workout session.

Ishant Sharma in his hotel room. (Instagram/Ishant Sharma)

Sharma is an experienced campaigner in English conditions. He has bagged 43 wickets in 12 matches on English soil, with his best figures reading 7/74. He also has a couple of five-wicket hauls to his name. Moreover, his experience of playing County cricket with Sussex will also help him make the most of the conditions.

-Yoga for health for Mayank Agarwal-

India opener Mayank Agarwal shared a few pictures of his yoga workout on his Instagram 'stories' and captioned the first image as: "Yoga se hi hoga (Yoga will get it done).

Mayank Agarwal doing Yoga in his hotel room. (Instagram)

Karnataka batsman Mayank Agarwal was once a regular member of the Test team. He used to open with Rohit Sharma but off late, the management has gone with youngster Shubman Gill. Even though he was a part of the England Test series at home earlier in 2021, he did not feature in a single game.

Moreover, Agarwal has only played on Test in 2021, scoring 47 runs. He would hope for a turnaround if and when he gets a chance.

The WTC final begins on June 18 in Southampton. The five-match Test series against England will commence on August 4.