Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Yorkshire replace Ruturaj Gaikwad with Pakistan batter after CSK captain abruptly ends county stint

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Jul 22, 2025 04:03 pm IST

Yorkshire confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement for the remainder of the County season. 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was all set to represent Yorkshire in the County Championship 2025 season. However, due to personal reasons back home, the right-handed batter abruptly ended the stint and flew back home. Yorkshire have now confirmed his replacement, signing Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq. The left-hander will be available for the club straightaway, representing the team against Surrey at Scarborough.

Yorkshire confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement for the remainder of the County season. (PTI)
Yorkshire confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement for the remainder of the County season. (PTI)

Imam-ul-Haq will remain with the team for the remainder of the County season and the Metro Bank One Day Cup. The left-handed batter is the nephew of the former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

He averages 43 in first-class cricket, and he had recently helped his side, Pakistan Television, win their domestic first-class trophy, the President’s Cup, in March.

Speaking of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the batter was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season midway due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. He was then named in the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions; however, he did not make it to the playing XI.

According to an official statement, Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, Gavin Hamilton, worked together with Anthony McGrath, the county’s current head coach, to get Imam-ul-Haq on board on a last-minute deal following “complications” with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Imam-ul-Haq has played 101 international matches for Pakistan. Even his uncle, Inzamam, represented Yorkshire in 2007.

Also Read: Why Ruturaj Gaikwad abruptly ended his County stint with Yorkshire and flew back home

Imam represented Pakistan at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. He was also called up as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Imam is now the second Pakistani player to represent Yorkshire this summer after Abdullah Shafique.

What did Yorkshire say about Imam's signing?

In the official statement, Gavin Hamilton said that the club is delighted to have Imam on board and to have him available immediately for the contest against Surrey.

“We’re delighted that Imam has joined us and that he will be available immediately. Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn’t join up with the squad, in Imam we have an exceptional player of proven international quality," he said.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country, which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures. We are grateful for the speed in which he has arrived in the country and everyone at the Club is looking forward to working with him through until the end of the season," he added.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND U19 vs ENG U19 LIVE News.
News / Cricket News / Yorkshire replace Ruturaj Gaikwad with Pakistan batter after CSK captain abruptly ends county stint
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On