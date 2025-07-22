Yorkshire replace Ruturaj Gaikwad with Pakistan batter after CSK captain abruptly ends county stint

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was all set to represent Yorkshire in the County Championship 2025 season. However, due to personal reasons back home, the right-handed batter abruptly ended the stint and flew back home. Yorkshire have now confirmed his replacement, signing Pakistan opening batter Imam-ul-Haq. The left-hander will be available for the club straightaway, representing the team against Surrey at Scarborough. Yorkshire confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad's replacement for the remainder of the County season. (PTI)

Imam-ul-Haq will remain with the team for the remainder of the County season and the Metro Bank One Day Cup. The left-handed batter is the nephew of the former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq.

He averages 43 in first-class cricket, and he had recently helped his side, Pakistan Television, win their domestic first-class trophy, the President’s Cup, in March.

Speaking of Ruturaj Gaikwad, the batter was ruled out of the IPL 2025 season midway due to a hairline fracture on his elbow. He was then named in the India A squad for the two unofficial Tests against England Lions; however, he did not make it to the playing XI.

According to an official statement, Yorkshire's general manager of cricket, Gavin Hamilton, worked together with Anthony McGrath, the county’s current head coach, to get Imam-ul-Haq on board on a last-minute deal following “complications” with Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Imam-ul-Haq has played 101 international matches for Pakistan. Even his uncle, Inzamam, represented Yorkshire in 2007.

Imam represented Pakistan at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England and the 2023 World Cup in India. He was also called up as a replacement for Fakhar Zaman during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Imam is now the second Pakistani player to represent Yorkshire this summer after Abdullah Shafique.

What did Yorkshire say about Imam's signing?

In the official statement, Gavin Hamilton said that the club is delighted to have Imam on board and to have him available immediately for the contest against Surrey.

“We’re delighted that Imam has joined us and that he will be available immediately. Whilst we were naturally disappointed that Ruturaj couldn’t join up with the squad, in Imam we have an exceptional player of proven international quality," he said.

“Imam has an impressive record and is already familiar with domestic cricket in this country, which will stand us in good stead for a crucial block of fixtures. We are grateful for the speed in which he has arrived in the country and everyone at the Club is looking forward to working with him through until the end of the season," he added.