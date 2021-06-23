‘You can't think about personal milestones’: Shami has ‘no regrets’ in missing out on a five-for

The Indian pace attack showcased an exemplary performance on the fifth day of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton. Kane Williamson & Co were bowled out for 249 after resuming their innings on 101/2. Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with the magical figures of 4/76 – his second-best on the English soil.

Shami opened his account with the important wicket of Ross Taylor. The right-arm quick trapped the veteran Kiwi batter in front and then cleaned up wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and Kyle Jamieson were the other victims of Shami on Day 5.

While addressing a presser on Tuesday, the veteran speedster said he was happy that he has been able to perform his duty in an effective manner.

“Whenever I have been entrusted with responsibility, I have put in my wholehearted effort. Whatever be the situation, I know what the captain wants and then I follow his instructions. I have always been an attacking bowler who goes for wickets,” Shami said.

So did he have any regrets in missing out on a five-for. He said, “When you play for India, you have no such regrets. You can't think about personal milestones.”

India were 64 for 2 at stumps on the fifth day with a 32-run lead. Skipper Virat Kohli and seasoned Cheteshwar Pujara were at the crease. Shami believes that Team India would set New Zealand a target only after getting enough ‘back-up runs’ on the final day of the WTC final.

“We have lost a lot of time due to rain. So, there is no discussion as such, on a total. We have just started our second innings and we need to put runs on the board. We have to score as many as possible and then see how much time is left to put them in and decide accordingly.

“In conditions like England, anything can happen but we simply can't have a pre-plan in mind that we can get them out in this many overs. You need time to get 10 wickets and some solid plans in place. But first, we need to enough back-up runs,” Shami said.

(With PTI Inputs)