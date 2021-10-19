Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'You do better than what I have done': Hardik Pandya reveals Kapil Dev's influence on his career
cricket

'You do better than what I have done': Hardik Pandya reveals Kapil Dev's influence on his career

In a recent interview on ESPNCricinfo's The Cricket Monthly magazine, Pandya revealed what Kapil Dev told him on his debut, and also received the 1983 World Cup-winning captain has had on his career.
Hardik Pandya received his maiden ODI cap from Kapil Dev.(Twitter)
Published on Oct 19, 2021 07:44 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com

On October 16, 2016, Hardik Pandya made his ODI debut for India in a match against New Zealand at Dharamsala. The India allrounder received his maiden ODI cap from India's legendary captain Kapil Dev himself. Pandya starred with the ball in the match, picking three wickets in 7 overs and giving just 31 runs, as India bowled out the Kiwis for 190.

On a difficult batting surface, Indian skipper Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 85 runs in 81 balls to take India to a win.

Also read: 'Looked out of rhythm; didn't practice': Parthiv lists 2 'worries' for India despite win over England in warm-up game

In a recent interview on ESPNCricinfo's The Cricket Monthly magazine, Pandya revealed what Kapil Dev told him on his debut, and also received the 1983 World Cup-winning captain has had on his career.

"It was special to receive that cap because Kapil Dev gave it to me and told me, 'You do better than what I have done. You will succeed. Keep working hard'," Pandya said.

"Before my back surgery, it was very sweet of him to call and say: "Beta, please aap haldi ka doodh peena. Sab theekh ho jayega [Son, drink turmeric milk and everything will be all right]. Take care"," he added.

RELATED STORIES

Pandya further revealed some of the compliments he has received from India legend. "I have heard him talk about me to people and say, 'He is better than me.' I am not, but someone like him saying that gives me goosebumps and makes me proud that the best allrounder India has ever seen is saying it," Pandya said.

"So how can I describe that feeling, you know?" he added.

Meanwhile, Pandya is part of the Indian squad that will compete in the T20 World Cup led by Virat Kohli. Questions are circulating on whether he will bowl during the ICC tournament.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hardik pandya kapil dev
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘Looked out of rhythm’: Parthiv lists 2 'worries' for India after warm-up gam

T20 World Cup: Spin holds key to success on slow pitches in the UAE

T20 WC: Sri Lanka trump spirited Namibia by seven wickets to make winning start

Rahul, Shami tick the form box in India's warm-up win over England 
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs England, T20 World Cup
Covid-19 Cases
CBSE Board Exams 2022 term 1 datesheet
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bitcoin
Farmer Protest
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP