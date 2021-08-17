Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ‘You don't want to keep thinking about them’: Gambhir on importance of playing Pakistan in early stages of T20 WC
cricket

‘You don't want to keep thinking about them’: Gambhir on importance of playing Pakistan in early stages of T20 WC

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir highlighted the importance of clashing with Pakistan in the initial stages of the upcoming T20 World Cup.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 17, 2021 04:56 PM IST
File photo of Gautam Gambhir.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Team India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 to begin their campaign in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced the fixture of the mega event, putting India, Pakistan and New Zealand in Group 2, along with two other teams – first-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group B and second-placed Round 1 qualifier from Group A.

Meanwhile, former India opener Gautam Gambhir spoke about the importance of the anticapted clash between the two teams. While speaking on Star Sports show Game Plan, the former cricketer opined that playing Pakistan early in the tournament will help the Indian team focus on the remaining tournament.

“In 2007 as well, when we went out to win the World Cup, our first game was against Scotland, which was washed out, but then practically, our first game was against Pakistan.

ALSO READ | T20 World Cup Full Schedule

And that is exactly what I mentioned it is important to play Pakistan in the early stages of the tournament because what happens is -- you don't want to keep thinking about Pakistan -- you can finish it off initially and concentrate on the entire tournament, and it is exactly the same for the fans and the country as well,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

“Irrespective of what the result is, I am really happy for both the countries that they are going to play against each other in the initial stages,” he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman will get underway from October 17, with the final to be played in Dubai on November 14. The tournament will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on October 17, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match.

ALSO READ | 'England is a two-man team. India should win the next three Tests too': Gavaskar

Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia -- making up Group A -- will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till October 22. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on October 23.

(With ANI Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gautam gambhir t20 world cup india vs pakistan
TRENDING NEWS

This doggo is nothing less than royalty. Watch hilarious clip

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch

PV Sindhu tweets about sharing ice cream with PM Modi. Seen it yet?

Harsh Goenka’s post on WFH work-life balance gets netizen's nods of approval
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP