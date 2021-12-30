e-paper
Home / Cricket / 'You had to be around the Australian commentary boxes': Gavaskar says Ponting, Warne, and Gilchrist had 'nothing but praise for Rahane's captaincy'

Rahane showed what he can do with his leadership skills as he lead from the front to power India to an eight-wicket win over Australia in Melbourne. The fielding strategies were innovative as Indian bowlers dominated the Australian batsmen struggled to get their eye in.

cricket Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:04 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, Delhi
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, talks with his bowler Jasprit Bumrah during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India's Ajinkya Rahane, left, talks with his bowler Jasprit Bumrah during play on day three of the second cricket test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.(AP)
         

Ajinkya Rahane has been accumulating a lot of plaudits for the way he has led the team in the second Test match against Australia in Melbourne. After the humiliation in Adelaide where they were bowled out for just 36, things did not look up for the Indian team. Virat Kohli was missing, Shami was injured, Rohit wasn’t available while Ishant could not pass the fitness test. The cards were firmly stacked against the Indian team.

However, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane showed what he can do with his leadership skills as he lead from the front to power India to an eight-wicket win over Australia in Melbourne. The fielding strategies were innovative as Indian bowlers dominated the Australian batsmen struggled to get their eye in.

READ| No spinner has done that to me in my career: Steve Smith narrates how he has let Ashwin ‘dictate terms’ in Test series

Even with the bat, Rahane rescued India from a precarious position as he smashed a century on a difficult Melbourne pitch. He has been garnering praise from all corners and former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has also words of praise for him. Gavaskar said that it is ‘heartening to thing see’ the way Australia legends are praising Rahane for his leadership skills.

“You had to be around the Australian commentary boxes to understand the kind of admiration that was there for the way he (Rahane) lead the team amongst some of the Australian legends who were at the commentary box,” Gavaskar told ‘India Today’. “So that was such a heartening thing to see that he was being praised for his leadership by these guys, someone like Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist, Mike Hussey, Shane Warne, they had nothing but praise for Rahane’s captaincy.”

Rahane would again hope to replicate his performance with the bat when India face Australia in the third Test that starts on January 7 from Sydney.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

