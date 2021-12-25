'You look up to someone who looks like you, wears a patka, plays for India': Panesar calls Harbhajan 'huge inspiration'

Team India's off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. In a video on his official YouTube channel, Harbhajan confirmed that he is drawing the curtains on a 23-year long career, which included an 18-year stint with the international side. The off-spinner represented India in 103 Tests and 236 ODIs, and was also a part of the side which lifted the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tributes poured in from the cricket fraternity as Harbhajan retired from the game, and former England spinner Monty Panesar also spoke highly of the ‘Turbanator’, insisting that he was a “huge inspiration” for the Englishman.

"He is one of the great spinners I have always admired and even when I was a youngster. You look up to someone as a youngster who looks like you, who is a spinner, who wears a patka, plays for India and I thought, maybe, I can do the same. He was a huge inspiration for me. " Monty Panesar told ANI.

"It is great to see Indian 'Turbanator' have such a successful career. I think people are going to remember him for the 2001 Test series against Australia which was sort of his introduction to international cricket and it was a phenomenal series. He is one of the most successful bowlers in all formats for India among spinners," Monty Panesar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harbhajan Singh has retired after scalping 417 wickets in 103 Tests at an average of 32.46. The member of 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning teams is also the first Indian to scalp a test hat-trick.

Overall, Jalandhar-born cricketer has played 367 international games and claimed 711 international wickets and scored 3,569 international runs.

Harbhajan played his last red-ball match against Sri Lanka in 2015 and his last ODI was against South Africa in the same year. His last game for India was a T20I against UAE in the 2016 Asia Cup.