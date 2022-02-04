'Should be thankful that they picked you': Kohli's former coach slams Hardik over 'everything was thrown at me' comment

Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has slammed all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his recent comments about being selected as a batter in the T20 World Cup last year. The flamboyant Baroda cricketer managed to bowl just four overs during India's lacklustre campaign at the T20 showpiece event, highlighting the team's need for an additional bowling option.

Hardik wasn't picked in the subsequent series for India as he continues to recover from the injury. The 28-year-old cricketer, who is set to lead the Ahmedabad franchise in the upcoming IPL edition, recently said how he was "pushed" to bowl in the T20 spectacle despite not being able to and not being advised to.

Speaking on Backstage with Boria, Hardik clarified that he was picked as a batsman in the squad and not as an all-rounder. "I was selected in the team as a batsman. I worked really hard to bowl in the first game, which obviously I was not able to. I got hit the first game and in the second game when I pulled, I wasn't supposed to go. I pushed for my team but eventually setbacks as you said things happen," said the Baroda-based player.

Hardik has been suffering from persistent back issues which have kept him away from bowling duties. But Kohli's former coach Rajkumar feels the all-rounder should be thankful for being picked in the squad despite not being fully fit.

“The selectors and team management favoured Hardik Pandya in the T20 World Cup 2021. Him coming out and saying what he said is not a mature statement. You should be thankful that they picked you were picked by the team management for the T20 World Cup, despite fitness concerns," he said on the Khelneeti podcast.

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra also weighed in on Hardik's fitness levels, saying the selectors should have clarified in the press conference about the player's limited role. Hardik had even played solely as a batsman in Mumbai Indians' IPL 2021 campaign.

“The selectors in their press conference should have clarified that they have picked Hardik Pandya as just a batter and will only bowl when his body allows. There is no point in making such statements now on Pandya’s part. The captain would have surely asked him before bowling him.

“Hardik Pandya might have thought that he was targeted for India’s poor showing at the T20 World Cup. Several times a player does come under the scanner when the team underperforms. It could have happened with Pandya this time around," said Chopra.