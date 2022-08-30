‘You think he's not better than the ones playing?’: India legend blasts selectors, warns them of 'big mistake'

Team India made a positive start in the Asia Cup 2022 and will hope to carry forward the momentum as the tournament proceeds. Despite not having premier seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami in the squad, the Men In Blue managed to restrict Pakistan for a moderate 147 all-out in their first game, which they eventually chased down with two balls to spare.

Former cricketer Madan Lal, who was part of India's first World Cup winning squad in 1983, feels that the continental event will serve as the perfect dress rehearsal for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be played in Australia later this year.

He, however, feels that the management should consider Shami for the showpiece event in Australia, stating not picking him will be a “big mistake” by the Indian selectors.

Hailing the 31-year-old's wicket taking abilities, the former cricketer during an interaction with Sportskeeda said: “Shami should definitely be in the team for the T20 World Cup. He’s our best bowler after Bumrah. I would look for a bowler who could get me wickets. I don’t want bowlers who would only look to contain runs. Batters will keep scoring runs in this format. The only way to stem the flow of runs is to take wickets.”

"The Indian selectors will make a big mistake if they don’t pick Shami. He’s a great bowler and has done well in Australia in the past. I don’t understand why they are not picking him for T20s. You think he’s not a better bowler than those who are playing now? He’s one of the best bowlers in world cricket," he added.

Shami had a good outing in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League, which saw him spearhead the pace department of the title holders Gujarat Giants. Bowling at an economy of 8, the pacer went to scalp 20 wickets from the 16 matches he played during the course of the tournament.

Despite the performance Shami has not featured in a T20I encounter for almost a year.

