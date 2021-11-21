'You won't hear such statements from Dravid': Gambhir criticises Ravi Shastri; reveals major difference between the two

Ravi Shastri left his role as the head coach of Team India earlier this month, following the end of the side's T20 World Cup campaign in the Super 12 stage. Shastri's reign as head coach saw India achieve no.1 ranking in Tests and multiple overseas Test series victories in Australia, as well as wins in England and South Africa.

However, the team failed to win an ICC title under Shastri, finishing runners-up in the 2017 Champions Trophy, semi-finalists in the 2019 World Cup and runners-up in the World Test Championship before a disappointing end to the T20 WC this year. Due to that fact, Shastri's tenure is looked back with mixed reviews.

When Gautam Gambhir was asked to comment on Shastri's shortcomings as head coach, the former Indian cricketer criticised his statements following India's major wins in overseas matches.

“The one thing I found surprising is that when you play well, you don't usually boast about it. It's fine if others talk about it; when we won the 2011 World Cup, no one gave statements saying that this team is the best in the world, let alone country,” Gambhir said on Times Now Navbharat.

“When you win, let others talk about it. You won in Australia, that's a big achievement no doubt. You won in England, performed well, no doubt. But let others praise you. You won't hear such statements from Rahul Dravid. Whether India play good or bad, his statements will always remain balanced. Moreover, it will reflect on other players,” said the former Indian opener.

Shastri had famously called India's Test series victory in Australia (2019) “as big, or even bigger” than the 1983 World Cup win.

“Humility is very important, whether you play good or bad. Cricket won't go on forever. I think Dravid's major focus will be on players being good people first,” Gambhir further said.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as head coach began with the bilateral T20I series between India and New Zealand, with the side – under newly-appointed T20 captain Rohit Sharma – securing the series.

