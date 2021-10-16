Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Young Saurashtra player Avi Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest
cricket

Young Saurashtra player Avi Barot dies after suffering cardiac arrest

Avi Barot, who also represented Haryana and Gujarat in his career, died on Friday. He was a right-handed batter, who could also bowl off-breaks.
Photo of Saurashtra opener Avi Barot(Twitter)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 09:37 AM IST
PTI | , Rajkot

Saurashtra batter Avi Barot, a former India Under-19 captain and a member of the Ranji Trophy-winning team in the 2019-20 season, has died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a shockingly young age of 29, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) said.

The player, who also represented Haryana and Gujarat in his career, died on Friday.

"Everyone at Saurashtra Cricket Association (is) deeply shocked and saddened on (the) very shocking, untimely and extremely sad demise of Avi Barot, remarkable and notable cricketer of Saurashtra.

"He left for heavenly abode in the evening of 15th October 2021 due to severe cardiac arrest," the SCA stated in a media release issued here.

He was a right-handed batter, who could also bowl off-breaks.

Barot played 38 first-class matches, 38 List A matches and 20 Domestic T20 games. He was a wicket-keeper-batsman and scored 1,547 runs in first-class matches, 1030 runs in list-A games and 717 runs in T20s.

Barot was a part of the Ranji Trophy-winning Saurashtra team, which had defeated Bengal in the summit clash.

RELATED STORIES

For Saurashtra, he played 21 Ranji Trophy matches, 17 List A matches and 11 domestic T20 games.

Barot was India U-19 captain in 2011 and earlier this year, he grabbed attention with his stupendous 122-run knock in just 53 balls during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Goa.

SCA President Jaydev Shah condoled Barot's demise.

"This is absolutely shocking and painful to learn about Avi's sad demise. He was a great teammate and had great cricketing skills. In all recent domestic matches, he had performed remarkably well.

"He was a very friendly and noble human being. We all at Saurashtra Cricket Association are in deep shock," said Shah, himself a former Saurashtra captain.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
avi barot ranji trophy
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rahul Dravid set to become India coach

Spider-cam comes to Gill's rescue, denies Jadeja a wicket - WATCH

IPL in the UAE: Not quite a graveyard for bowlers

MS Dhoni's cheeky response adds further suspense to his IPL and CSK future
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP