In a Test vs India, crowd wanted me & Yousuf to get out so that Shahid Afridi can bat: Pakistan's Younis Khan

Younis Khan and Shahid Afridi are two ends of the world when it comes to their style of batting. The current Pakistan batting coach was methodical, patient, someone who can be an ideal example of textbook batting to young kids. Afridi, on the other hand, was box-office. There was no guarantee of success but entertainment came with added interest.

In a recent interaction with a Pakistani TV channel, Younis recalled an incident that highlighted the stark differences of the batting style between the two Pakistan stalwarts.

Younis said in a Test match against India in Pakistan, the home crowd wanted him and Mohammad Yousuf to get out so that they can watch Afridi’s blistering batting.

“Mohammad Yusuf was batting on 170 and I was probably on 150. And we were playing against India. Suddenly people start shouting ‘please get Younis Khan out, please dismiss Mohammad Yousuf.’ I was amazed that I was about to get to 200 and we are playing against India in Pakistan but people are chanting. They basically wanted Shahid Afridi in the crease,” Younis said as even Afridi could not control his laughter on the show.

Younis did not clarify which match he was talking about but there is only one Test in Pakistan in which both he and Yousuf got hundreds against India. It took place in Lahore in 2006.

Younis had scored 199 while Yousuf slammed 173 as Pakistan pummelled the Indian bowling attack on a flat track. They ended up scoring 679/7 batting first.

Younis further added that the crowd left as soon as Afridi got out and nobody waited for his double hundred.

“Shahid Afridi came to the crease. Hit a few sixes here and there and got out. Amazingly, the crowd left with him. They got value for their money. But here I was nearing a double hundred in front of an empty stand,” he added.

Afridi, however had smashed a hundred in that match. The attacking all-rounder hit 7 sixes in his 80-ball 103.

In reply, Indian openers Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid showcased an even better batting performance. The duo put together a record 410-run stand as the rain-affected Test ended in a tame draw. Sehwag scored 254 off 247 balls while Dravid remained unbeaten on 128.