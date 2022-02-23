'Your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration': Kohli reacts to Yuvraj's heartwarming gesture

A day after Yuvraj Singh won over the internet by presenting a pair of golden boots to Virat Kohli and sending social media into a frenzy through a heartwarming post, the former India captain has reciprocated those feelings with a heartfelt post of his own. Kohli, in a post on Instagram and Twitter, thanked Yuvraj for the wonderful gesture and highlighted the former India all-rounder's fightback from cancer, calling it an inspiration to many across all spheres of life.

"Yuvi Pa thank you for this wonderful gesture," Kohli wrote. "Coming from someone who's seen my career unfold from day 1, it means a lot. Your life and your comeback from cancer was, is and will always be an inspiration for people in all walks of life not just cricket.

"I've known you for who you are and you've always been very generous and caring for people around you. Now we're both parents and know what a blessing that is. I wish you all the happiness, beautiful memories and blessings in this new journey. God bless Yuvi Pa. Rab rakha."

Yuvraj and Kohli go back to the two being India teammates from 2008 to 2017. Yuvraj and Kohli were part of India’s victorious 2011 World Cup campaign, where the left-handed batter was named Player of the tournament for scoring 362 runs and picking up 15 wickets. He was named Player of the Match in four of India's matches and as it turned out, Yuvraj’s final India game was under Kohli's captaincy against West Indies in July of 2017.

"Virat, I've seen you grow as a cricketer and as a person. From that young boy in the nets who would walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the legends of Indian cricket, you’re now a legend yourself leading the way for a new generation," Yuvraj had captioned his post on Instagram.

"Your discipline and passion on the field and dedication to the sport inspires every young kid in this country to pick up the bat and dream of putting on the blue jersey one day. You have elevated your level of cricket every single year and achieved so much already in this wonderful game that it makes me even more excited to watch you embark on this new chapter in your career. You have been a legendary captain and a fantastic leader. I’m expecting many more of your famous run chases.

"I'm glad to have shared a bond with you as a teammate and more so a friend. Scoring runs, pulling people's legs, cheating meals, jamming to Punjabi songs and winning cups, we've done it all together. Mere liye tu hamesha Cheeku rahega aur duniya ke liye King Kohli. Always keep the fire inside you burning. You're a superstar. Here's a special golden boot for you. Keep making the country proud."