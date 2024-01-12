close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'You've seen my record... I can do anything': Axar's high-spirited response over 'competition' for T20 World Cup squad

'You've seen my record... I can do anything': Axar's high-spirited response over 'competition' for T20 World Cup squad

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 12, 2024 06:06 PM IST

Axar Patel picked two wickets while conceding only 23 runs during the first T20I of the series against Afghanistan.

Team India's star all-rounder Axar Patel produced a brilliant show with the ball during the first T20I against Afghanistan on Thursday. Under chilling conditions in Mohali's winter, Axar braved the dew and difficulties in gripping the ball to register impressive figures of 2/23 in four overs, helping India restrict Afghanistan to 158/5 in 20 overs. Thanks to his brilliant spell, the hosts recorded a convincing six-wicket win to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

India's Axar Patel bowls during the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Mohali, India(AP)
India's Axar Patel bowls during the first T20 cricket match between India and Afghanistan in Mohali, India(AP)

India are left with only two more T20Is before the upcoming World Cup in the West Indies and the USA. The side will embark on a five-Test series against England later this month before the Indian Premier League, which will be vital in deciding the T20I squad for the global tournament.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also read: Watch: Shaheen Afridi smashed for 24-run over in forgettable captaincy debut as Pakistan concede defeat vs NZ

Axar, who was forced to miss last year's ODI World Cup with an injury, is conscious that numerous contenders will be vying for his spot in the Indian squad.

“I think, see, I don't think like that. Obviously, there is competition. But it depends on how you see it. You can't control the result, but you can give your 100 per cent and focus on your process. You can't put yourself under pressure by thinking about the World Cup right now. You have seen my record... I can do anything! (smiles)” Axar said in the post-match press conference after the win over Afghanistan.

“My focus is on the next two matches right now. There's IPL (in T20s) after that. In between, there is a five-Test series. It's still long before the World Cup,” Axar said further.

The 29-year-old was also delighted to see his efforts at the NCA paying off in the series against Australia and the first game against the Afghans.

"I was not trying to be overtly aggressive on this (Mohali) pitch and batsmen took some chances against me and that also worked for me. I was trying to mix my deliveries up like slower balls etc.

“It worked for me in the series against Australia as well and I have carried that confidence into this series. I am looking at putting more pressure on the batsmen,” said the Gujarat bowler.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Afghanistan match updates along with Cricket Schedule and New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On