Yusuf Pathan tests positive for Covid-19

Former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who last month announced retirement from all formats of the game, on Saturday announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

Pathan made the announcement in a tweet. "I've tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. Post the confirmation, I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required," he wrote.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest," he added in his tweet.

Pathan's confirmation came on the same day India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar had announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure COVID is kept at bay. However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms," the 47-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle earlier on Saturday.

"All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he further added in his official statement.

Both Tendulkar and Yusuf recently took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge veteran's tournament in Raipur.

The batting great led the Indian team to victory in the tournament which featured many former stars of the game from India and abroad.

(With PTI inputs)