Yuvraj Singh floors everyone with hilarious birthday wish for Dinesh Karthik

Cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to wish India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on his 36th birthday on Tuesday but it was former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh who took the cake with perhaps the best and by far the most hilarious wish.

Yuvraj, known for his cheeky wishes for former and current cricketers, asked Karthik to be ‘less hyper’ this year. Yuvraj was perhaps indicating to the abundance of energy in Karthik. The former KKR captain is a live wire in the field, with the gloves in hand and also while batting, he often moves around the crease, plays with his gloves and tries to unsettle the bowlers in his unique.

“Happy birthday @DineshKarthik god bless buddy! Be less hyper this year,” wrote Yuvraj.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan posted a photograph on his Instagram story to wish Karthik.

Shikhar Dhawan wishes Dinesh Karthik (Instagram/Shikhar Dhawan)

India batsman Shreyas Iyer too wished Karthik on his ‘born’ day.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India, put out a lovely message on Karthik’s birthday mentioning the right-hander’s achievements in the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2013 Champions Trophy.

IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, a side which Karthik led for two full seasons and halfway through the 2020 edition before handing over the reins to Eoin Morgan, referred the experienced campaigner as their ‘rock and backbone.’

“Our rock, our backbone, the one and only Dee Kay Anna! Happy Birthday, @DineshKarthik! “ wrote KKR.

Five-time IPL winners, Mumbai Indians, which was Karthik’ home earlier in the IPL wrote: “Happy Birthday DK The wicketkeeper-batsman scored 510 runs for us in the 2013 season.”

Karthik, who has scored 1025 runs in 26 Tests, 1752 runs in 96 ODIs, and 399 runs in 32 T20Is for India, meanwhile spent his birthday with his parents.

Karthik a posted a photograph of the same on Twitter.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer is one of the very few cricketers who has played more than 200 games in the IPL. In his 203 matches in the IPL, Karthik has scored 3946 runs apart from being one of the most successful keepers only behind MS Dhoni.