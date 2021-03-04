Yuvraj Singh, Herschelle Gibbs react after Kieron Pollard joins them in hitting six sixes in an over

Kieron Pollard on Thursday became only the third cricketer in the history of international cricket to hit six sixes in an over, joining Herschelle Gibbs and Yuvraj Singh, who did it back in 2007. After spinner Akila Dananjaya had taken a hat-trick to rock West Indies' chase during the first T20I in Antigua, Pollard hammered 36 runs off his next over to cut short Dananjaya's joy.

Pollard's exploits were lauded by the entire cricket fraternity, including the two people who know what the experience feels like, Gibbs and Yuvraj. The two former cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the West Indies all-rounder on his incredible achievement.

Gibbs, who became the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over – in an ODI against Netherlands during the 2007 World Cup, tweeted: "March a popular month for hitting 6x6s. 16/3/2007 and 3/3/2021 congrats @KieronPollard55."

Yuvraj, on the other hand, whose famous six sixes in an over off England pacer Stuart Broad came during the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, welcomed Pollard to the six sixes club. "Welcome to the club, @KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty!!!," Yuvraj, who played with Pollard for Mumbai Indians in 2018, tweeted.

Pollard was on an incredible roll helping West Indies chase down a highly-dramatic 134-run target. West Indies had gotten off to a good start, with Lendl Simmons and Evin Lewis putting 52 runs for the opening wicket in 3.1 overs before Dananjaya struck. He Lewis, a returning Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran to claim his hat-trick before Pollard took control.

He cleared the boundary six times in the next Dananjaya over to race to 38 off 10 before getting out LBW for 38. His fireworks however fetched West Indies the record of scoring the most runs in the Powerplay, which was 98, the most in a T20I.

"I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one. I did it in the Super 50 as well. I just backed myself. Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: go for it," Pollard said after the match.