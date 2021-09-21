Yuvraj Singh hilariously re-enacts his famous 6 sixes in an over from T20 World Cup on his terrace balcony - Watch

It was on September 19, 2007 when Yuvraj Singh became only the second batsman in the history of international cricket to smash 6 sixes in an over. He unleased the assault on England fast bowler Stuart Broad in the 19th over of the innings after getting riled up by Andrew Flintoff before the start of the over.

It has been 14 long years since Yuvraj dished out that once-in-a-lifetime performance in Durban, which helped India beat England and make it to the semi-final of the T20 World Cup. In case his fans forgot what it looked like, the former India batsman decided to take them back to that fateful night at the Kingsmead stadium. In a video shared on YouTube, Yuvraj hilariously re-enacted the entire sequence of that over from Broad and what transpired before and during it.

Yuvraj reached his 50 off just 12 balls, which is still the quickest half-century in T20Is. Before Yuvraj walked out to bat, India fancied their chances of getting to 200, but his assault, which saw him scored 58 off 16 balls, helped India sail to 218/4 in 20 overs. In reply, England came close but fell short by 18 runs, with Irfan Pathan claiming 3/37.

India went on to win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup with Yuvraj scoring 148 runs from five innings. He followed his brutal innings against England with another classic knock of 70 against Australia in the semi-final. It took 14 years for another player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket after Yuvraj, when West Indies captain Kieron Pollard etched his name in history books by doing so against Sri Lanka. Also, earlier this month, USA's Jaskaran Malhotra joined Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj and Pollard in the elite list.

