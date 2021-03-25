Yuvraj Singh's new look takes social media by storm, Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan and others react – See Pics

Fresh off his successful campaign in Road Safety World Series, Yuvraj Singh has surprised his legion of fans with a new look. The former India all-rounder, who had been growing his hair since the lockdown, sported a different hairstyle, with the makeover given to him none other than renowned hair stylist Aalim Hakim, who is known to style Indian celebrities.

Also Read | 'He can’t take a loss well': Karthik says Kohli’s nature rubs off on teammates

Yuvraj shared a picture flaunting his new hairdo on Instagram, immediately sending waves on social media with several fans and former teammates reacting to it. With yellow shades on and his free-flowing locks, Yuvraj appeared nothing less than a rockstar. "Yes or no or maybe?" he captioned the post.

Immediately a plethora of responses started coming in, with his former teammates Shikhar, Dhawan, Irfan Pathan and Bollywood actor Kim Sharma reaction to the post. "Pajhi poorer Badshaah lag rahe ho," Dhawan wrote, referring to Yuvraj to Indian rap music star Badshah.

Also Read | India vs England 2nd ODI: Shikhar Dhawan on the cusp of big ODI milestone

Irfan, who has played several key matches for India along with Yuvraj, including the final of the inaugural T20 World Cup, responded: “Boyyyyyyeee badshaahhh”.

Kim Sharma, who at one stage, was rumoured to be dating Yuvraj way back in the early 2000s, posted a ‘zipped’ emoji, while Yuvraj’s long-time friend and teammate Harbhajan Singh replied saying: “Bhen di Siri paji style aaaaaaa.”

Yuvraj recently starred for India Legends scoring 194 runs from six innings, including an unbeaten 52 against South Africa legends, unbeaten 49 against West Indies legends in the semi-final and an all-important knock of 60 in the final against Sri Lanka Legends. Against SA and WI Legends, Yuvraj cracked four sixes in an over – off Zander de Bruyn and off spinner Mahendra Nagamootoo respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON