Yuvraj Singh 'very happy' for Harpreet after all-rounder's match-winning show against RCB

Yuvraj also praised Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president, secretary, and India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for grooming Harpreet in state cricket.
UPDATED ON MAY 01, 2021 01:26 PM IST
Harpreet during match 26 of the Indian Premier League 2021 between the Punjab Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.(PTI)

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday applauded Punjab Kings all-rounder Harpreet Brar for his match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

Yuvraj also praised Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) president, secretary, and India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for grooming Harpreet in state cricket.

"Very happy for @thisisbrar! Getting wickets of some quality batsman and getting useful runs in the end ! Also the best way to (silence emoji) your critics when it comes to state cricket !! Well done pca president ,secretary and @harbhajan_singh in supporting your match winners," Yuvraj tweeted.

Harpreet couldn't have asked for a better first game in the showpiece event as he went on to hunt RCB's big fishes on Friday. In the game, Harpreet walked out to bat with his team in a spot of bother at 118/5, and then along with skipper KL Rahul steered Punjab Kings to 179/5.

Harpreet returned to pick three key wickets for Punjab Kings as he dismissed Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, and AB de Villiers after shining with the bat as Punjab Kings defeated RCB by 34 runs.

Meanwhile, Harpreet said he was only aiming to bowl dot balls to de Villiers after scalping Kohli and Maxwell but ended up getting the wicket of the former South African batsman.

"My plan was to bowl wide of the batsmen and allow them to play as the ball was gripping. That's why there was a slip fielder and the cover fielder was a bit up as well. I was aiming to bowl dots but I got a wicket there, so I am blessed," said Harpreet while replying to a query from ANI in a virtual press conference.

With this win on Friday, Punjab Kings climbed to the fifth spot in the points table. The side will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Sunday. (ANI)

