MI vs RCB, IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal completes special 'century' and 'double century' in one match

The IPL 2021 opening match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore turned out to be a special one for RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as he completed a special 'century' and 'double century' on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The MI vs CSK, IPL 2021 opener is Chahal’s 100th match in the Indian Premier League. He has played 99 of those for RCB after making his debut with the Mumbai Indians.

Friday’s big-ticket encounter is also Chahal’s 200th T20 match.

The leg-spinner has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. He was one of the main reasons behind RCB making it to the play-offs of last year’s IPL.

Chahal had picked up 21 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 19.28 and an economy rate of 7.08.

Virat Kohli would be hoping Chahal can do something similar for RCB this time around.

Here are some impressive numbers of Chahal in the IPL

• Yuzvendra Chahal has 6th most wickets and 2nd most among spinners in the 2020-21 season across T20s.

• Chahal has scalped 15 wickets combined at Chepauk, Wankhede, Motera and Eden Gardens in IPL at the average of 32.2 and with the economy of 8.60.

• 87 out of his 121 IPL wickets have come against right-handed batsmen at the average of 20.4 as compared to his average of 27.7 against left-handed batsmen.

Meanwhile, RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bowl first. RCB handed debut to three cricketers - Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson and young Rajat Patidar.

Mumbai, on the other hand, gave caps to opener Chris Lynn and South African seamer Marco Jensen.

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli(c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers(w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal