Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Yuzvendra Chahal's first reaction since Asia Cup setback, uses Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old post to spice up the internet

Yuzvendra Chahal's first reaction since Asia Cup setback, uses Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old post to spice up the internet

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Aug 21, 2023 05:41 PM IST

Star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has shared his first reaction after the Asia Cup setback.

Superstars Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have returned to India's squad while senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make the cut for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who is the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, addressed a press conference with India skipper Rohit Sharma to announce the squad of the Men In Blue for the showpiece event in Sri Lanka.

Team India's Yuzvendra Chahal looks on during their second T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown(AP)

Speaking to reporters in the press conference, Agarkar confirmed that Team India will be without spinner Chahal, who has been overlooked by the selectors for the Asia Cup. Interestingly, India's Asia Cup squad does not feature an off-break bowler. With Team India dropping Chahal for the showpiece event, the star spinner has shared a noteworthy tweet about the squad announcement.

ALSO READ: Tilak Varma called up, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul return from injuries in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Chahal breaks silence after Asia Cup setback

Breaking his silence on the Asia Cup setback, Chahal has shared a motivating message that Rohit once posted after he was not named in India's squad for the England series in 2018. Spinner Chahal's cryptic tweet soon became the talk of the town. "Tough one to take, yes. Stay at it. The sun will rise again. We Keep Trying," a Twitter user extended his support to Chahal. "Don't Worry Yuzi Bhaiya, the Best Is Yet To Come," another X user added.

'Kuldeep is currently ahead of Chahal'

Addressing the media before the Asia Cup, chief selector Agarkar also opened up about the omission of the star spinner. “Axar Patel has done really well. He can bat too. Kuldeep Yadav has had a fantastic run to this point. So someone had to miss out. Kuldeep is currently a little ahead of him (Chahal),” Agarkar said in the press conference.

Though the Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan, India will be playing all of its tournament games in Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma's Team India Rohit's team will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Catch all the Latest Cricket News and Live score along with World Cup 2023 and World Cup Schedule related updates on Hindustan Times
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
yuzvendra chahal asia cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP