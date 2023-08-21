Yuzvendra Chahal's first reaction since Asia Cup setback, uses Rohit Sharma's 5-year-old post to spice up the internet

Superstars Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul have returned to India's squad while senior spinner Yuzvendra Chahal failed to make the cut for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar, who is the chairman of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee, addressed a press conference with India skipper Rohit Sharma to announce the squad of the Men In Blue for the showpiece event in Sri Lanka.

Team India's Yuzvendra Chahal looks on during their second T20 cricket match at Providence Stadium in Georgetown(AP)

Speaking to reporters in the press conference, Agarkar confirmed that Team India will be without spinner Chahal, who has been overlooked by the selectors for the Asia Cup. Interestingly, India's Asia Cup squad does not feature an off-break bowler. With Team India dropping Chahal for the showpiece event, the star spinner has shared a noteworthy tweet about the squad announcement.

ALSO READ: Tilak Varma called up, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul return from injuries in India's Asia Cup 2023 squad

Chahal breaks silence after Asia Cup setback

Breaking his silence on the Asia Cup setback, Chahal has shared a motivating message that Rohit once posted after he was not named in India's squad for the England series in 2018. Spinner Chahal's cryptic tweet soon became the talk of the town. "Tough one to take, yes. Stay at it. The sun will rise again. We Keep Trying," a Twitter user extended his support to Chahal. "Don't Worry Yuzi Bhaiya, the Best Is Yet To Come," another X user added.

'Kuldeep is currently ahead of Chahal'

Addressing the media before the Asia Cup, chief selector Agarkar also opened up about the omission of the star spinner. “Axar Patel has done really well. He can bat too. Kuldeep Yadav has had a fantastic run to this point. So someone had to miss out. Kuldeep is currently a little ahead of him (Chahal),” Agarkar said in the press conference.

Though the Asia Cup will be co-hosted by Pakistan, India will be playing all of its tournament games in Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma's Team India Rohit's team will kickstart their Asia Cup campaign against Pakistan on September 2 at Pallekele.

