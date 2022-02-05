‘They forgot that they had taped my mouth’: Yuzvendra Chahal narrates hilarious incident involving Andrew Symonds

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has mostly been on the receiving end while trying to pull a prank on his teammates or opponents. His antics both on or off the pitch have been in good spirits and fans too have appreciated it on numerous occasion.

In the latest episode of RCB Podcast, Chahal narrated a similar incident from his initial days, when he was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise. The 31-year-old in this particular episode recalled an incident involving former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds, who tied him during a party.

"It happened in 2011 when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League. Andrew Symonds drank a lot of "fruit juice" during a party. He tied my hands and James Franklin tied my legs. The task for me was to open it. But then, they forgot that they had put a tape on my mouth. The next morning, a cleaner came and saw me and got me out of it," said Chahal.

Chahal was part of the Mumbai Indians franchise for three seasons, and later joined former India captain Virat Kohli at Royal Challengers Bangalore, where he spent the next eight seasons.

Chahal will go under the hammer in the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions, scheduled to be held later this month. Ahead of one of biggest cricket's biggest trade, Chahal hoped to resume his services for the Royal Challengers.

"Obviously, I want to go to RCB again. But I won't feel bad if I go somewhere else. All of them have to build new teams. Whoever takes me, I have no problem. I will continue to give my 100%. But yes, when you go to a new franchise, it takes a little time to adjust. But that's why we call ourselves professional players, "Chahal said in a chat with R Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel.

