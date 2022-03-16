Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Rajasthan Royals announce new 'captain' in hilarious series of tweets as star player 'hacks' into social media account
cricket

Rajasthan Royals announce new 'captain' in hilarious series of tweets as star player 'hacks' into social media account

The Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle was taken over by one of their star players who proceeded announce himself as the IPL franchise's new captain. 
RR's have built a reputation over the years for their hilarious tweets. 
Published on Mar 16, 2022 02:33 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle has built a reputation for its witty posts and a fan following of its own apart from being the social media wing of the team itself. It, however, seems to have bitten off more than it could chew when it went up against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was acquired by the franchise in the mega-auction earlier this year.

ALSO READ | 'Is he plain dumb? Grade A stupid opinion': Twitter trolls Kaif for 'Suddenly, all looks fine' comment on Team India

It all seemed to have started off with RR posting a funny video of Chahal ordering food. Chahal replied to the video saying that he will now “hack” the account. He then went on to thank RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum for providing him with the password to the Twitter handle.

RR then went on to announce Chahal has their captain and also put a photo of the spinner batting, promising that he will be sent out to open with Jos Buttler if the tweet hits 10,000 retweets.

RELATED STORIES

They then posted a video which said that Chahal is the reason why the moon is spinning around the Earth.

Chahal earlier said that he used to follow the Rajasthan Royals in the first three seasons of the IPL due to the presence of the legendary Australian former spinner Shane Warne, who died earlier this month.

“In 2008, the team I followed was Rajasthan Royals because Shane Warne sir was in it. He was my idol. Till the time I didn't join IPL, the first three years, I followed Rajasthan Royals religiously and I watched every single match because of Warne sir,” he said in an interview that the franchise tweeted.

"I felt that this team welcomes youngsters and it's good to see how they take chances on unknown players who later become superstars."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan royals yuzvendra chahal indian premier league
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP