Rajasthan Royals announce new 'captain' in hilarious series of tweets as star player 'hacks' into social media account

The Rajasthan Royals' Twitter handle has built a reputation for its witty posts and a fan following of its own apart from being the social media wing of the team itself. It, however, seems to have bitten off more than it could chew when it went up against spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was acquired by the franchise in the mega-auction earlier this year.

It all seemed to have started off with RR posting a funny video of Chahal ordering food. Chahal replied to the video saying that he will now “hack” the account. He then went on to thank RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum for providing him with the password to the Twitter handle.

RR then went on to announce Chahal has their captain and also put a photo of the spinner batting, promising that he will be sent out to open with Jos Buttler if the tweet hits 10,000 retweets.

They then posted a video which said that Chahal is the reason why the moon is spinning around the Earth.

Chahal earlier said that he used to follow the Rajasthan Royals in the first three seasons of the IPL due to the presence of the legendary Australian former spinner Shane Warne, who died earlier this month.

“In 2008, the team I followed was Rajasthan Royals because Shane Warne sir was in it. He was my idol. Till the time I didn't join IPL, the first three years, I followed Rajasthan Royals religiously and I watched every single match because of Warne sir,” he said in an interview that the franchise tweeted.

"I felt that this team welcomes youngsters and it's good to see how they take chances on unknown players who later become superstars."