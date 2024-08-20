Zaheer Khan set to replace Gautam Gambhir and Morne Morkel as LSG hold negotiations for IPL 2025: Report

Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan has been approached by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for a dual role in the coaching unit, according to a media report. File Photo of Zaheer Khan(Twitter)

LSG, who made the playoffs twice in their three years of IPL, have been without a mentor since Gautam Gambhir left the franchise to reunite with his old team, Kolkata Knight Riders, for the same role in 2024, before joining the Indian men's cricket team, as the head coach. The franchise also lost bowling coach Morne Morkel following the end of the 2024 season, with the former South Africa fast bowler slated to join Gamhhir's support staff in the Indian team for the same role.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, if LSG can seal the deal with Zaheer, the former India pacer could play both the mentor role and bowling coach role in the next IPL season. "He will also be a key interlocutor, rather a go-between, for players and the management of the franchise," the report further said. Zaheer will hence be potentially working with the likes of head coach Justin Langer, Adam Voges, Lance Klusener, and Jonty Rhodes in the coaching unit.

Zaheer was earlier in contention to be the bowling coach of the Indian cricket team, before Gambhir requested BCCI for Morkel's inclusion for the role, having previously worked with him at LSG in 2022 and 2023. For the 2011 World Cup winner, who represented India in 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is, and also played 100 IPL matches, this will be his second coaching stint in the league having previously worked with Mumbai Indians.

IPL retention rules to be announced soon

The Cricbuzz report further revealed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce the rules of retention for the upcoming mega auction for the IPL 2025 season by the end of August. The website previously reported that all 10 franchises will likely be allowed six retentions, along with the RTM option.