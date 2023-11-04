Zaka Ashraf to continue as PCB chairman till end of World Cup, confirms Pakistan's interim PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf's tenure, which was about to come to an end, has been extended at least till the end of the ongoing World Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo.

File photo of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf(PTI)

His extension was confirmed by Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in a television interview on Friday.

Ashraf's tenure was rife with criticism as well as scrutiny and was set to end on November 5.

Triggering a tectonic shift in Pakistan's cricket management after chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned stepped down from his post in the wake of the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup, accusations of "flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions" against Ashraf surfaced along with the leaked chat of skipper Babar Azam and a senior PCB official.

Under such circumstances, Kakar came forward to reveal that they are not going to make any big decisions amid the ongoing World Cup.

"At this time, you know there is a tournament going on. We'll look after this tournament what needs doing, what doesn't need doing. At this moment, I don't think we are going to make a big decision. The reason for that is that at times you have to work according to the doctrine of necessity. Once we are past the World Cup, then we'll see," Kakar was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as telling Dawn News TV in an interview.

Notably, Kakar's comments came after a meeting between him and Shahid Afridi in Lahore on the eve of Pakistan's clash against New Zealand.

The former Pakistan captain and allrounder criticised Ashraf publicly on a TV show earlier in the week.

The PCB released a statement after the meeting, claiming that Afridi had expressed an interest in working with younger cricketers.

"Shahid Afridi expressed his interest in grooming young cricketers into future stars and positively shaping them into well-rounded representatives of Pakistan cricket. He also admired and appreciated Mr Zaka Ashraf's efforts and contributions for Pakistan cricket," read a statement by the PCB. (ANI)

