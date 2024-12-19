Zero regrets, great sense of satisfaction: Ashwin

New Delhi: Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned home to Chennai on Thursday morning one day after his retirement from international cricket midway through India’s ongoing Test series against Australia. Ravichandran Ashwin upon his arrival at the Chennai airport on Thursday. (PTI)

Ashwin surprised the cricket world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect after the third Test of the five-match series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is tied at 1-1.

Ashwin was seen leaving the Chennai International Airport with his family early in the morning. Later in the day, in the presence of his family, he explained his decision.

“It’s emotional for a lot of people and maybe it will sink in (in some time) but for me, personally, it is a great sense of relief and satisfaction,” said the 38-year-old. “It was very instinctive, and it has been running in my head for a while. I just felt (it) on Day 4 and I just called it a day.”

Ashwin ended his remarkable career with 765 international wickets. In Tests, Ashwin was India’s second-highest wicket-taker with 537 dismissals in 106 matches, trailing only Anil Kumble’s record 619 wickets. He claimed 37 five-wicket hauls, a record bettered only by Muttiah Muralitharan who did it 67 times.

“I have no such regrets,” Ashwin said when asked what he felt about missing out on leading India. “In fact, I have zero regrets. I have seen from a distance those people with regrets but I don’t have any such regrets.”

The local hero received a warm welcome. As he entered his house, his parents embraced him and the seasoned bowler was garlanded too.

“I never thought so many people will come here. I just wanted a quiet entry and was looking forward to relax at home but you have made my day.”

“I have played Test cricket for so many years, but the last time (I saw something) like this was after the 2011 World Cup,” he said.

In limited-over cricket, Ashwin was a vital cog in India’s 2011 World Cup winning campaign and 2013 Champions Trophy title-victory. In a white-ball career spanning 14 years, Ashwin played 116 ODIs, taking 156 wickets and 65 T20Is, picking up 72 wickets.

“To be honest, we all go through a lot in our career, not only for cricketers but in general. Generally, when I go to sleep, I remember a lot of things like taking wickets, making runs, but those memories are not there in the last two years,” he said. “So, that was a clear indication that we need to take a different route now.”

Ashwin confirmed that he would continue playing club cricket, including representing the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and likely the Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) next year.

“I think that part for me is still burning bright. I am going to play for CSK and don’t be surprised if I aspire to play for as long as I can,” said the off-spinner. “I don’t think Ashwin the cricketer is done, I think only Ashwin the Indian cricketer called time. That’s it.”