Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / ZIM vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Shakib Al Hasan's fifity leads Bangladesh to series win in Zimbabwe
cricket

ZIM vs BAN, 2nd ODI: Shakib Al Hasan's fifity leads Bangladesh to series win in Zimbabwe

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan slammed an unbeaten 96, guiding his team home in the chase of 241.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in action during 2nd ODI against Zimbabwe(Twitter)

Bangladesh on Sunday registered a three-wicket win against Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI to take an assailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan slammed an unbeaten 96, guiding his team home in the chase of 241.

Zimbabwe had won the toss and opted to bat. Wesley Madhevere slammed 56 off 63 while captain Brendan Taylor contributed with 46 off 57 as the hosts posted a competitive 240 for 9 in their 50 overs. Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam (4-46) was the pick of the bowlers.

In reply, Tamim Iqbal-led Bangladesh chased the total down with five balls remaining; largely thanks to Shakib’s unbeaten 96 off 109 deliveries, that included 8 boundaries. They were in trouble at 173 for seven before Shakib and Mohammad Saifuddin (28 not out) put on an unbeaten 69 in 10.4 overs for the eighth wicket to see them to victory.

The third ODI will be played at the same venue and will be followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

(With Agency Inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shakib al hasan zimbabwe bangladesh
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP