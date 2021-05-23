Zimbabwe cricketer's emotional plea for a sponsor, says 'have to glue our shoes after every series'

In the late 90s and early 2000s, Zimbabwe had a fearful cricket team. They had a talented team with the likes of Heath Streak, Alistair Campbell, Andy and Grant Flower, Tatenda Taibu, Henry Olonga, and Neil Johnson in the squad. Cricket teams were wary of the threat provided by them as they had the ability to shock big cricketing nations on their day.

However, with the retirement of several of those players, the standard of cricket in Zimbabwe has fallen down. They have been struggling to maintain their footing in international cricket. Since 2010, Zimbabwe has won only 6 ODI series with Bangladesh and Sri Lanka being the only notable oppositions they have beaten. In the same period, Zimbabwe have only one Test series (in 2011), drawing four while losing the others.

Recently, Zimbabwean international cricketer Ryan Burl shared a post on Twitter that got the fans talking about it. Burl pout out an emotional plea asking for help from sponsors as he shared a photo of his shoes. Burl said he has to glue a pair of shoes after every series due to lack of funds.

Burl's tweet has gone viral with several asking for sponsors to help them out. Some people also questioned the distribution of funds among smaller nations in modern cricket.

Recently, former cricketer Ramiz Raja talked about Zimbabwean cricket after Pakistan thrashed the nation in a Test series. In a video on his YouTube channel, the cricketer-turned-commentator opined that such lopsided fixtures may compel the audience to shift to other sports. Raja further said that Zimbabwe didn’t learn anything from the visitors as they were dominated by Babar Azam & Co throughout the series.

“Such mismatch series should not take place. Test cricket is already under pressure and very few people watch it. If you show them such one-sided matches, then they will switch to watching football or other sports. A three-day Test match is a joke,” said Ramiz Raja.

“Some people are of the opinion that when a weak team plays a strong one, you need to focus on what you learn from it rather than the outcome of the match. You learn from the stronger team’s process and the way it adapts to the changing situation of a game. But I don’t think Zimbabwe learned anything from this series because they were continuously dominated by Pakistan. Also, there was no difference in their performance in the second Test as compared to the first one,” asserted Ramiz Raja.

