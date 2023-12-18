Zimbabwe, Uganda qualify for women's T20 World Cup Qualifier

Entebbe [Uganda], December 18 (ANI): Zimbabwe and Uganda women's cricket teams sealed their places in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier following their remarkable performances in the Africa Qualifier. HT Image

Uganda and Zimbabwe were undefeated in the group stage and went on to win their semi-final clashes against Tanzania and Namibia respectively to seal their place in the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

Concy Aweko led Uganda team struggled during their clash against Tanzania in the semi-final. They were stuck at 5/3 in 5 overs after being put to bat.

Stephani Nampiina (51) and Rita Musamali (35*) lifted the spirits of the team propelling their side to 99/4 in tricky bowling conditions.

While chasing the target, Tanzania looked comfortable, as they found themselves 53/1 in the 13th over. All-rounder Janet Mbabazi broke the partnership between Saum Mtae (35) and Monica Pascal (15).

She sent Pascal back with some help from Lorna Anyait in the field. Mbabazi then sent Mtae with a runout and later claimed two more wickets to finish with the figures of 3/14.

Musamali took three of the last four wickets, finishing with the figures of 3/11 (3) to help Uganda seal a 10-run win. For her match-winning performance, she claimed Player of the Match honours.

Zimbabwe on the other hand clinched a comprehensive 86-run victory over Namibia.

Every batter of Zimbabwe's top four order made over 20 runs, with wicket-keeper Modester Mupachikwa's 33 propelling the side to 150/6.

In reply, Edelle van Zyl was the only Namibian to pass 20 runs, Zimbabwe's collective bowling effort which led by Precious Marange's 3/9 (4), Nomvelo Sibanda (2/8 off three overs) and Josephine Nkomo (2/4 off three overs) ended Nambia's misery as they skittled them out for 64.

In the tournament final, Zimbabwe went on to chase down Uganda's total of 79, with Marange's 5/7 (4), which featured a hat-trick, paving her way for the Player of the Final award.

The African pair joined Ireland, Netherlands, Scotland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, UAE, USA and Vanuatu at the ten-team Global Qualifier, which will determine the final two T20 World Cup 2024 spots.

The T20 World Cup will be held in September and October in Bangladesh next year.

The hosts (Bangladesh), as well as Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa and West Indies are already confirmed entrants at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2024. (ANI)