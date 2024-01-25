close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM
Live

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Jan 25, 2024 12:37 PM IST
OPEN APP

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start at 01:30 PM

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 25 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM
Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley

Zimbabwe Under-19 squad -
Munashe Chimusoro, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ronak Patel, Brendon Sunguro, ...Read More Kohl Eksteen, Matthew Schonken, Newman Nyamhuri, Campbell Macmillan, Panashe Taruvinga, Ryan Kamwemba, Anesu Kamuriwo, Calton Takawira, Mashford Shungu, Ryan Simbi
Australia Under-19 squad -
Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen, Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken, Ryan Hicks, Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score, Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024
Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score, Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 25, 2024 12:37 PM IST
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024

    Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Match Details
    Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 between Zimbabwe Under-19 and Australia Under-19 to be held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley at 01:30 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
Zimbabwe Under-19 Australia Under-19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On