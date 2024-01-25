Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024 to start at 01:30 PM

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024. Match will start on 25 Jan 2024 at 01:30 PM

Venue : Diamond Oval, Kimberley



Zimbabwe Under-19 squad -

Munashe Chimusoro, Nathaniel Hlabangana, Panashe Gwatiringa, Ronak Patel, Brendon Sunguro, ...Read More Kohl Eksteen, Matthew Schonken, Newman Nyamhuri, Campbell Macmillan, Panashe Taruvinga, Ryan Kamwemba, Anesu Kamuriwo, Calton Takawira, Mashford Shungu, Ryan Simbi

Australia Under-19 squad -

Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen, Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken, Ryan Hicks, Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker

Zimbabwe Under-19 vs Australia Under-19 Live Score, Match 16 of ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2024