Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023 to start at 12:45 PM

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023. Match will start on 13 Dec 2023 at 12:45 PM

Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare



Zimbabwe squad -

Brian Bennett, Craig Ervine, Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Blessing Muzarabani, Carl Mumba, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Trevor Gwandu, Wellington Masakadza

Ireland squad -

Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score, 1st ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023