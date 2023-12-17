Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023 to start at 12:45 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023. Match will start at 12:45 PM
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023. Match will start on 17 Dec 2023 at 12:45 PM
Venue : Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe squad -
Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Joylord Gumbie, Blessing Muzarabani, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Wellington Masakadza
Ireland squad -
Andy Balbirnie, Harry Tector, Paul Stirling, Andy McBrine, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Lorcan Tucker, Neil Rock, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Graham Hume, Joshua Little, Mark Adair, Theo van Woerkom
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 17 Dec 2023 11:55 AMWelcome to the live coverage of 3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Details
3rd ODI of Ireland tour of Zimbabwe, 2023 between Zimbabwe and Ireland to be held at Harare Sports Club, Harare at 12:45 PM. Stay tuned for live updates.